Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 477.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 80.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

