Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Driven Brands Profile

DRVN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -213.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.