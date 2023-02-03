DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

