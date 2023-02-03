DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 21.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $581.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $387.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

