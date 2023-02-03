Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after acquiring an additional 639,879 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

