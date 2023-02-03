Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.80

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.80 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 76.97 ($0.95). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 12,688 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £64.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

