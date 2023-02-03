Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entegris were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.