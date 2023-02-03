ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10,597.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $19.97 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.