European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.41) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.39). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.41), with a volume of 176,142 shares trading hands.
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 843.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.