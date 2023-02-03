F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in F.N.B. by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

