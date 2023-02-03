FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $556.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.29.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

