Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $228.50

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 287.45 ($3.55), with a volume of 31395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.57).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £931.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,425.84). In related news, insider Nigel Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,425.84). Also, insider Alison McGregor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £26,900 ($33,222.18).

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

