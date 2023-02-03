First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,978 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.