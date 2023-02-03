First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,035 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.