First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Post by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Post by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Down 1.2 %

POST stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

