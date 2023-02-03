First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,679 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.