First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,582 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

