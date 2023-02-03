First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

