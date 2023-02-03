First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 2,387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 915.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $366.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.02. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $370.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

