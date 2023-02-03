First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

