First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

