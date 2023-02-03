First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,339 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.8 %

AGO stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

