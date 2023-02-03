First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,920 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $37,050,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

BJ stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

