First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,046 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

