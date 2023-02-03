First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 234.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

