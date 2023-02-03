First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.2 %

HQY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Stories

