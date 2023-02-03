First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,923 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

