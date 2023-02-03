First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $60.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

