First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.