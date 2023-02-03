First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Post by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

