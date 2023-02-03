First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 86,230 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97.

