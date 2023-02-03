First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 733,505 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,341,000 after purchasing an additional 639,614 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yum China by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 604,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.06 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

