First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in nVent Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in nVent Electric by 166.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NVT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

