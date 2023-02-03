First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

