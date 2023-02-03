First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $68.96.

