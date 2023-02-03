First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

