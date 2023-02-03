First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 684,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

