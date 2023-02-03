First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 470,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

