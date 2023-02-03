First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $223.15.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

