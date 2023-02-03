First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,921 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

