First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,737,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

