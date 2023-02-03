First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

