First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

