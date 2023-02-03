First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

