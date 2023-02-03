First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

