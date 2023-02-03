First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

