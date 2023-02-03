First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 68,296 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $91.16.

