First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

