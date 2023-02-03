First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.12%.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

