First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BRDG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BRDG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

